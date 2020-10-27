Ready for their next step! Blake Shelton had the most perfect plans for his proposal to Gwen Stefani — and she couldn’t have been happier with the magical moment.

On Tuesday, October 27, the 44-year-old “Happy Anywhere” crooner announced via Instagram that he and the 51-year-old California native got engaged. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” he captioned a sweet PDA photo. In her own Instagram post, Stefani teased that she answered with a “Yes please!” when Shelton popped the question.

After five years with the former No Doubt singer, the “God’s Country” singer put plenty of thought into how he would propose. “Blake had the ring custom-designed, and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

A separate source previously revealed that the country music star got down on one knee in his native Oklahoma days before the pair announced the happy news.

Us broke the news in November 2015 that the duo, who met while working together on The Voice, had started dating after their respective divorces. Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. Shelton, for his part, split from Miranda Lambert in July 2015 after four years of marriage.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Stefani and Shelton quarantined in Oklahoma before moving into their shared home in Los Angeles. The pair purchased the estate together in October 2019, and nearly one year later, were finally ready to make the transition.

“They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” a source revealed in September. “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19. … They are truly happy as a family and it’s the new beginning Gwen needed.”

Before officially taking the next step in her relationship with Shelton, the “Hollaback Girl” songstress began “the formal process” of annulling her previous marriage to Rossdale, 54, in March 2019. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic “changed Gwen’s feelings about getting the annulment and getting married,” a source told Us exclusively in June.

“Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted,” the insider added at the time, noting that it’s still the “Just a Girl” singer’s dream to have a ceremony and reception in person. “It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.”