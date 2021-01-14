A fairy tale ending! Gwen Stefani gushed about her second shot at love with Blake Shelton during a Thursday, January 14, appearance on Today.

The “Sweet Escape” singer, 51, praised her fiancé, 44, as “one of the most generous human beings,” adding that he’s so much more than her future husband.

“He really just is my best friend. I feel so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness. For a long time to come. It’s just a blessing, the whole thing,” Stefani shared with viewers. “It’s a miracle.”

Their romance caught her by surprise, she revealed during the interview, although it was right in front of her all along. Stefani and Shelton costarred as coaches on The Voice together in 2014, before becoming more than a platonic relationship. “You don’t see things that are right around the corner after such, like, devastation,” she explained, noting that there was “a lot to consider” before she or the country star decided to wed again.

“There’s so many people involved. [My] children and their hearts, everybody in my family, his family. We all went through a lot together,” the No Doubt frontwoman explained on Today.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the fashion mogul and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale were “finally granted” an annulment by the Catholic church.

“Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal,” an insider said five years after she and the Bush singer split in August 2015. “She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official.”

Waiting on the annulment was keeping Shelton and the “Hollaback Girl” singer, who announced their engagement in October 2020, from tying the knot in a church. “It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church,” the source added.

Us broke the news in March 2019 that the California native had begun “the formal process” to have her marriage to Rossdale, 55, annulled because “religion has always been extremely important to her.” The coronavirus pandemic slowed down the process at the time.

Stefani shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, with Rossdale, whom she married in 2002. Shelton, for his part, has been married twice. He and Kaynette Williams split in 2006 after three years of marriage. The “God’s Country” singer and Miranda Lambert walked down the aisle in 2011, but called it quits four years later.