Guess it’s over. Gavin Rossdale‘s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, was spotted locking lips with another man, seemingly indicating that she and the British rockstar have split.

The German model, 29, was caught passionately kissing soccer player Loris Karius on a beach in Miami on Friday, December 28. The German goalkeeper for Süper Lig club Beşiktaş, on loan from premier league club Liverpool, 25, basked in the sun, shirtless in a lounger, while the blonde beauty, clad in a green bikini, leaned in for a smooch.

Thomalla and the Bush frontman, 53, began dating last year, a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly in May 2017. So far, neither has commented on the dissolution of their relationship.

Scroll down to see the hot pics of the new couple!