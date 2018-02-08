My ❤️ A post shared by Gavin Rossdale (@gavinrossdale) on Feb 8, 2018 at 1:11pm PST

Still going strong! Gavin Rossdale shared an adorable selfie alongside his model girlfriend Sophia Thomalla.

The singer shared the Instagram snap on Thursday, February 8, and she has her arm wrapped around the musician’s neck. He captioned the photo: “My ❤.”

The couple spent some time together in Nevada last July. Rossdale shared an Instagram photo of them posing in front of a private plane at the time. “Having fun in #Reno,” he captioned the pic.

Us Weekly exclusively reported last May that Rossdale, 52, was dating the German model, 28, which was his first public romance since his divorce from Gwen Stefani. Rossdale and Thomalla were spotted at Iozzo’s Garden of Italy in Indianapolis that month and an eyewitness told Us at the time that the pair “shared a romantic meal” together.

As previously reported, the Bush frontman and Stefani, 48, ended their 13-year marriage in November 2015, after she discovered that Rossdale had a long-term affair with their former nanny Mindy Mann. Since then, the exes have continued to coparent their three sons — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3.

The rocker opened up about their split in an interview with The Sunday Times in October 2016. “It’s like enough already. I’ve got to move on. Everyone has got to move on. For me, it’s just thinking about the boys and how to prioritize them,” he said at the time. “That’s the driving force behind everything. You just have to … I don’t know. Somehow you have to put one foot after the other and make it happen.”

After their split, the “Make Me Like You” songstress began dating her fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton in 2015.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!