Say goodbye to the country crooner! Blake Shelton will exit The Voice following season 23 after 12 years on the NBC series.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” Shelton, 46, said in an official NBC press release on Tuesday, October 11. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

The “Home” artist, who has been on the singing competition as a coach since its premiere in April 2011, joked that it takes “a lot of work, passion and adult beverages to pull off a live show twice a week” before noting that he’s made “lifelong bonds” with host Carson Daly and “every single one of my fellow coaches.” (Shelton met his wife, Gwen Stefani, on the reality series in 2014 and the pair tied the knot seven years later.)

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach,” he continued in the Tuesday statement. “ Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green, Shelton and his costars made up the original team of mentors on The Voice. The country star currently holds the title of most wins in the show’s history with eight victories for his team: Season 2 (Jermaine Paul), Season 3 (Cassadee Pope), Season 4 (Danielle Bradbery), Season 7 (Craig Wayne Boyd), Season 11 (Sundance Head), Season 13 (Chloe Kohanski), Season 18 (Todd Tilghman), and Season 20 (Cam Anthony).

News of the Oklahoma native’s departure on Tuesday came along with the announcement of season 23, which will premiere in spring 2023. In addition to Shelton, Kelly Clarkson will return to judge, with Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper making their Voice debuts. Daly, 49, will also be back to host.

“I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach,” Horan, 29, said in the statement. “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

For his part, Chance the Rapper, also 29, shared that he was ready to “help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing opportunity.”