Adam Levine’s little ones! The Maroon 5 frontman shares two children with wife Behati Prinsloo, and the couple have been selective about sharing photos of the little ones over the years.

The pair, who wed in July 2014 in Mexico, became parents in September 2016 when daughter Dusty arrived. Nearly two years later, the toddler became a big sister when the model gave birth to daughter Gio.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was on the fence about adding a third baby to her and the musician’s family, she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021.

“We always knew we wanted a second one,” the Namibia native told the outlet at the time. “So I think for me … when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!‘ I do also want five kids. But don’t even think about it. Never say never. We want a big family. Who knows? We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there are no limits to it.”

The Calirosa creator repeated that she would “never say never” to baby No. 3, adding, “I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with [the] COVID [pandemic] too, I was just seeing [my daughters] together, like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids.’ Because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then, I don’t know.”

Levine, for his part, previously told Ellen DeGeneres in July 2018 that his wife wants to have “100 babies” with him. “I don’t know if I can do that,” the Grammy winner joked during The Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance at the time. “I want a lot. I thrive in chaos.”

The couple sparked rumors in March 2020 that Prinsloo was pregnant with baby No. 3 when she posted a blurry ultrasound photo via Instagram that many of her followers believed to be an ultrasound.

“Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library,” Prinsloo subsequently clarified in the social media upload’s caption. “I thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy. It’s a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!”

The following month, Levine told Howard Stern that his partner would “punch [him] in the f–king face” if he asked her to have another so soon after Gio’s February 2018 arrival.

