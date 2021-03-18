Rocking romance! Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are a match made in Victoria’s Secret heaven — from their steamy beginning to getting married and having kids.

The Maroon 5 frontman began dating Prinsloo in May 2012, shortly after breaking up with fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Anne Vyalitsyna one month prior. Although the musician and the Namibian model briefly broke up in May 2013, they couldn’t deny their connection, rekindling their romance less than two months later.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2013, surprising many fans who didn’t know they were back together. “After Adam broke up with Behati, he couldn’t stop thinking about her. He realized he really loved her and wanted to be with her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

A friend close to the “Moves Like Jagger” singer told Us in July that Levine kept talking to Prinsloo when they were broken up, and “was flooded with emotion when they saw each other again.”

The California native joked about his changing opinions on marriage in October 2013, admitting he wasn’t sure he would tie the knot until he met Prinsloo.

“Famous last words, ‘I’ll never get married,’” he joked during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno. “I still don’t necessarily think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them and it’s wonderful.”

Two months after Us exclusively broke the news in July 2014 that the pair tied the knot, Levine gushed about being a married man while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I never really thought I would adore it. It’s so trippy. I’m a child. How did this happen?” the “Payphone” singer said in September 2014. “I use that word [wife] right now a lot. I say it for no reason. I say it a lot — ‘Wife, wife, wife,’ I love it. I even changed her number in my phone to ‘Wife.’”

After welcoming two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, together, the Save the Rhino Trust Namibia ambassador exclusively told Us what life as a family of four looks like.

“He’s actually stricter than me and I thought I was going to be the strict one,” Prinsloo told Us in December 2018. “He’s a very hands-on dad. It’s awesome. I’m lucky.”

