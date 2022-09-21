Everything to Know About Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal: What He’s Said

Trouble in paradise? Adam Levine denied cheating on his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, as multiple women came forward claiming that he had inappropriate relationships with them.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the Maroon 5 frontman said in a statement in September 2022. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine continued: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

The “Payphone” singer’s comments came one day after Sumner Stroh claimed that they had a year-long affair via a now-viral TikTok video. “At the time, I was young, I was naive … I was very easily manipulated,” the Instagram model said in the clip, adding that she never planned to come forward with her story. “My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated. … [But] I had sent some screenshots recklessly to some friends that I trusted, and one had attempted to sell [them]. So here I am.”

Amid the drama, two more women came forward claiming that Levine had sent them flirty messages. “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know [that] right 😤?” the “Maps” musician allegedly wrote in a screenshot shared by one woman in a since-deleted TikTok video. She claimed that she had “a lot more” evidence to support her allegations but chose not to share them because she “wasn’t “comfortable posting everything” Levine allegedly sent.

“I guess if any other girls have experienced this with him … I just think they should post it ’cause I feel really bad for his wife, and nobody deserves this,” she said in the clip, referring to Prinsloo, who married the Begin Again star in July 2014.

Levine and the Victoria’s Secret model share two daughters, Dusty, 5, and Gio, 4. Just one week before Stroh’s video went viral, Prinsloo confirmed that she and her husband are expecting their third child together. The Namibia native has not yet publicly commented on the cheating allegations or Levine’s statement.

