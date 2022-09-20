Pregnancies revealed and bombshells dropped. Just a few days after Adam Levine‘s wife, Behati Prinsloo, announced that the duo is expecting their third child, Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged that she had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman.

Stroh, 23, laid out the accusations in a Monday, September 19, TikTok video.

“Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, you know, I was young, I was naive,” she said. “Quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so, I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

The social media influencer continued: “Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point so I’m sure you know who Adam Levine is. … Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year.”

Stroh included alleged screenshots of messages from the 43-year-old “Payphone” singer in the clip, including one that read, “It is truly unreal how f—king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind.”

The vlogger claimed that after months of not communicating with Levine, he came back into her life by asking if he could name his next child after her.

“OK, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” an Instagram message allegedly sent by the former Voice coach read.

The musician addressed the allegations via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 20. Although he didn’t deny conversing with Stroh, he insisted an affair didn’t happen.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he wrote.

The “Sugar” singer continued: “In certain instances, it became inappropriate: I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive, and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

Levine, and Prinsloo, 34, tied the knot in July 2014. They share two children — Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. The Namibia native confirmed she is pregnant with baby No. 3 via Instagram on Thursday, September 15, by sharing a selfie with her baby bump in full view.

