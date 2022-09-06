Making more “Memories”! Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child, according to multiple reports.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2014 after two years of dating — are already the proud parents of daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

The Maroon 5 singer, 43, and the model, 34, have never been shy about their desire for a big family.

“When I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’” Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021 about her initial thoughts after becoming a mom of two. However, she immediately reversed course. “I do also want five kids. Never say never. We want a big family. Who knows?”

She added, “We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there are no limits to it.”

The Namibia native’s comments echo Levine’s previous remarks about expanding their brood — to an extreme degree.

“I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible,” the musician joked to Ellen DeGeneres in 2014.

In addition to their comments about the possibility of having more children in the future, Prinsloo has also been candid about her struggle with postpartum depression after she and the “She Will Be Loved” singer welcomed daughter Dusty.

“I had moments of postpartum after our first baby that I felt like it was coming through. But my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it,” Prinsloo revealed on Today in June 2019. “I think it’s very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel overly emotional, you know.”

In August 2021, the pair opened up their “homey” Los Angeles pad to Architectural Digest, revealing how important it was to them to live in a house that felt child-friendly.

“We were attracted to this place because it felt homey. You could tell that kids had lived here before,” Prinsloo told the magazine at the time, adding that when they moved to their new home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A., “The only things we brought were the art and the bonsai trees, which are my other little kids.”

Levine shared: “The COVID lockdown made us especially grateful to have this place. In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary.”