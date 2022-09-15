It’s official! Behati Prinsloo confirmed that she is pregnant with her and husband Adam Levine‘s third child — and showed off her baby bump.

The pregnant model, 34, shared a window selfie with her fans via Instagram on Thursday, September 15, revealing her growing belly for the first time. “Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️,” she captioned a series of photos, which included her pregnancy reveal.

Prinsloo, who wed the 43-year-old musician in 2014, wore a tie-dye shirt, baggy pants and sneakers in the picture, exposing her tummy as she stood outside. She put her hair up in a messy bun for the DIY photoshoot.

The Namibia native also shared a photo with the family’s puppy, along with a billboard of her and Levine’s tequila brand, Calirosa, in New York City and the Green Day song she’s been listening to as of late.

“Ah!!!! 💫💫💫💫❤️,” Kate Hudson commented on the Instagram post. Elizabeth Chambers added, “Most beeeeeeaautiful 🧚‍♀️.”

Prinsloo’s subtle pregnancy announcement came more than one week after news broke that she and the Maroon 5 singer are expanding their family. The duo are also the parents of daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

Over the years, the twosome have been vocal about their desire to have a large family.

“We always knew we wanted a second [child],” Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “So I think for me … when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ I do also want five kids. But don’t even think about it.”

She teased at the time that she didn’t know what the future held for her and Levine as they raised their girls. “Never say never. We want a big family,” the entrepreneur added. “Who knows? We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there are no limits to it.”

Three years prior, the “Lost Stars” crooner joked to Ellen DeGeneres that his wife wanted “100 babies.” However, he confessed that he wasn’t completely on board with that plan.

“I don’t know if I can do that. … I want a lot,” the former Voice coach explained in May 2018. “I thrive in chaos.”

The following year, the Los Angeles native revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he had become basically a “stay-at-home dad” since he and Prinsloo welcomed their second child. “I just stay home and do very little,” he said with a laugh in October 2019, adding that he’s “obsessed” with his girls.