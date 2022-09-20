Sharing his side. Adam Levine denied that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo after Sumner Stroh claimed they had a year-long affair via a viral TikTok video.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, told TMZ on Tuesday, September 20, before sharing the statement on his Instagram Story. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine continued: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

The statement comes one day after the Instagram model, 23, claimed that she was seeing the Maroon 5 singer, 43, before they ended things earlier this year. “I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Stroh said in a video posted to TikTok on Monday, September 19, before showing screenshots of DMs that Levine allegedly sent her. “At the time, I was young, I was naive … I was very easily manipulated.”

The University of Texas alum also alleged that after several months of not speaking to one another, Levine reached out to her via Instagram in June. “He said, ‘OK. Serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy, I want to name it Sumner,'” Stroh claimed, once again showing screenshots from the messages the “Memories” singer allegedly sent. “[He asked,] ‘You OK with that? Dead serious.'”

Stroh concluded the now-viral video by stating that she wanted to handle the situation “privately” and never planned to talk about the alleged relationship online. “My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated. … I know the implications that come with doing what I do … so, being tied to a story like this [isn’t good for my image],” she said. “[But] I had sent some screenshots recklessly to some friends that I trusted, and one had attempted to sell [them]. So here I am.”

Prinsloo, 34, — who married Levine in 2014 — confirmed on September 15 that she and the “Moves Like Jagger” musician are expecting their third child together by sharing a bump-baring window selfie via Instagram. The duo are also the parents of daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

The Namibia native previously opened up about her desire to expand her family now that her children have gotten a little older. “We always knew we wanted a second [child],” Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “I think for me … when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ I do also want five kids. But don’t even think about it.”

Adding that she wanted “a big family,” the model continued, “Who knows? We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So, there are no limits to it.”

Levine, for his part, revealed in October 2019 that he left The Voice to become a “stay at home dad” following the birth of their second child. “I don’t miss how much I had to work. I was just constantly working for so many years,” he said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Just to be able to stop in this moment and to be with my new, young family and just have the greatest time ever [is fun].”

He added: “I’m obsessed with [my kids]. … I just genuinely adore them in a way I never knew I could adore any little person.”