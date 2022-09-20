Living like a rock star. Before he married Behati Prinsloo in 2014, Adam Levine frequently made headlines for romancing models and A-list celebrities.

“There’s two kinds of men: There are men who are f–king misogynist pigs, and then there are men who just really love women, who think they’re the most amazing people in the world. And that’s me,” the Maroon 5 frontman told Details in June 2012, shortly after he was first linked to the Victoria’s Secret model. “Maybe the reason I was promiscuous, and wanted to sleep with a lot of them, is that I love them so much.”

Once he met Prinsloo, however, Levine’s perspective on marriage shifted. “Famous last words, ‘I’ll never get married,’” he joked during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno in October 2013. “I still don’t necessarily think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them and it’s wonderful.”

Us Weekly broke the news that the “Payphone” singer married the Namibia native in July 2014. Two months later, he gushed about life as a newlywed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I never really thought I would adore it. It’s so trippy. I’m a child. How did this happen?” he said in September 2014. “I use that word [wife] right now a lot. I say it for no reason. I say it a lot — ‘Wife, wife, wife,’ I love it. I even changed her number in my phone to ‘Wife.’”

The pair welcomed daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace in September 2016 and February 2018, respectively. One year after his second child was born, Levine revealed that he decided to quit The Voice in order to be a “stay at home dad” and spend more time with his family. “I don’t miss how much I had to work. I was just constantly working for so many years,” he told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “Just to be able to stop in this moment and to be with my new, young family and just have the greatest time ever [is fun].”

He continued: “I’m obsessed with [my kids]. … I just genuinely adore them in a way I never knew I could adore any little person.

Prinsloo confirmed in September 2022 that she and the “Maps” musician are expecting their third child. Just one week later, model Sumner Stroh claimed that she and Levine had a year-long affair via a viral TikTok video and alleged that he asked her permission to name their third child “Sumner.” The California native subsequently denied the rumors, telling TMZ that he did not cheat on his wife.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he said at the time, before also sharing the statement on his Instagram Story. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine continued: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

