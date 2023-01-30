She will be loved! Behati Prinsloo gave birth to her third child with husband Adam Levine.

People reported on Monday, January 30, that the couple privately welcomed their little one. They also share daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

The model, 34, first took to social media in September 2022 to announce her third pregnancy. “Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️,” Prinsloo wrote via Instagram alongside a series of photos, which included her pregnancy reveal.

Days after she confirmed her pregnancy, model Sumner Stroh released a TikTok video claiming that she and Levine, 43, had previously had an affair.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I was very easily manipulated,” the Instagram personality, 23, said at the time, noting that she was also “young” and “naive.”

Levine quickly shut the allegations down. However, five more women subsequently accused him of having inappropriate relationships with them.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the former The Voice judge wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine continued: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. “We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel has yet to comment on the scandal, however, multiple insiders have claimed that she and the Los Angeles Native are doing their best to move forward.

“Adam and Behati are trying to put this mess behind them and focus on the more positive aspects of their life together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way.”

Both Prinsloo and the Maroon 5 singer have been vocal about their desire to expand their family.

“When I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’” the Namibia native told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “I do also want five kids. Never say never. We want a big family. Who knows?”

The Grammy winner, for his part, spoke on his want for more kids in August 2014.

“I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible,” Levine joked during an interview with Ryan Seacrest at the time. “I don’t know when we’re going to do it. We can’t do it right now. I think it’s absolutely in the works for some future date.”

The couple began dating in May 2012 and, despite briefly calling it off in May 2013, the twosome tied the knot in July 2014.