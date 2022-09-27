Business as usual. Days after Adam Levine‘s cheating scandal made headlines, Maroon 5 announced a new Las Vegas residency.

Levine, 43, and his bandmates are set to launch M5LV The Residency in March, they announced on Tuesday, September 27. The “She Will Be Loved” performers will play 16 concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The Sin City shows will start March 24 and go through August. Pre-sales start Wednesday, September 28, and tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, October 3.

The Las Vegas residency was announced a week after Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with the lead singer, who has been married to Behati Prinsloo since 2014. Levine responded to the claims as the video went viral, admitting they spoke but denying having an affair.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine said in a statement via his Instagram Story on September 20. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The “Payphone” singer also acknowledged his loved ones. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” he continued. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Stroh, 23, came forward on Monday, September 19. “At the time, you know, I was young, I was naive,” she said in a TikTok video, sharing screenshots of their alleged messages. “Quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so, I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

The vlogger claimed that she hadn’t heard from Levine in months when he suddenly messaged her to ask if he could name his baby after her. Prinsloo, 34, is currently expecting their third child and shares daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, with Levine.

“OK, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” an Instagram message allegedly sent by the former Voice coach read.

Following Stroh’s confession, others came forward claiming that Levine sent “flirty” messages. Model Maryka uploaded screenshots of her own alleged exchanges with Levine via her Instagram Story on September 20, claiming the Begin Again star encouraged her to “distract yourself by f–king with me!”

Meanwhile, artist Alyson Rose alleged in a since-deleted TikTok video that she had “a lot” of screenshots from her conversations with Levine but claimed she wasn’t “comfortable posting everything” Levine sent her. “I guess if any other girls have experienced this with him … I just think they should post it ’cause I feel really bad for his wife, and nobody deserves this,” she added.

Stroh, for her part, issued a public apology to Prinsloo. “I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here,” she said in a follow-up to her original TikTok post. “It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry.”