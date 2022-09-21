Sharing their thoughts. After Adam Levine was accused of infidelity by multiple women, fellow celebrities entered the chat to offer their opinions on the situation.

The Maroon 5 singer, 43, made headlines earlier this month when Sumner Stroh claimed they had an affair amid his marriage to Behati Prinsloo. “I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she alleged in a TikTok video on Monday, September 19. “At the time, I was young, I was naive … I was very easily manipulated.”

The online personality, 23, later issued an apology to Prinsloo, 34, saying, “I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry,” the influencer stated.

Levine, for his part, took to social media to deny the accusations.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 20. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The California native added: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Prinsloo, who is currently expecting her third child with the singer, did not directly address the controversy as two more women came out with their own allegations. The model was seen alongside her husband on Tuesday as they picked up their daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, from school.

Meanwhile, stars including Sara Foster took to social media to weigh in on the scandal.

“Cheating is so gross. This woman who chose to make a viral TikTok video — putting it out there for the world to see for a pregnant woman to see when she could have just messaged her privately,” Foster, 41, said in a TikTok video. “We don’t feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married and you participated.”

The 90210 alum’s response was not received well, with Emily Ratajkowski questioning the shade directed at Stroh.

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,” the Gone Girl star, 31, said in response to Foster’s TikTok at the time. “Also, if you’re the one in a relationship, you’re the one obligated to be loyal so the whole other woman to blame, that’s bad and it’s literally designed to keep women apart.”

Scroll down to see how celebrities reacted to the scandal: