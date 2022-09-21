Love is a winding road. Adam Levine has been vocal about his “promiscuous” past and how wife Behati Prinsloo changed him for the better — even after being accused in September 2022 of cheating on the model.

The Maroon 5 frontman was first linked to the Victoria’s Secret model in May 2012 following a relationship with fellow Angel Anne Vyalitsyna. Levine, who romanced several other models before settling down with Prinsloo, got real about his playboy label in June 2012.

“There’s two kinds of men: There are men who are misogynist pigs, and then there are men who just really love women, who think they’re the most amazing people in the world,” he told Details magazine at the time. “And that’s me. Maybe the reason I was promiscuous, and wanted to sleep with a lot of them, is that I love them so much.”

Levine and Prinsloo briefly split in May 2013 before the “Sugar” crooner proposed in July of that year. “After Adam broke up with Behati, he couldn’t stop thinking about her. He realized he really loved her and wanted to be with her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

Following the twosome’s July 2014 nuptials, the Begin Again actor revealed just how much marriage had altered his life.

“I think it does change, but in a great way,” Levine to Ryan Seacrest in August 2014. “You feel like a man or something, it’s weird.”

The Calirosa Anejo cofounder explained that his relationship with Prinsloo didn’t change, but he felt “slightly more masculine” now that he was her husband. “I feel like from a man’s perspective … at the end of the day, if you’re with the right person, the guy is supposed to feel like, I think, a little bit more of a man,” the rocker confessed.

The couple continued to grow close after welcoming daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace in 2016 and 2018, respectively. When Prinsloo turned 30 in May 2018, Levine gave fans a glimpse at their relationship while gushing over the mother of his children.

“In just a few years we have laughed and loved harder than most,” he captioned a goofy Instagram photo of the Namibia native. “I wake up every morning thankful that it wasn’t all a dream. Here’s to a thousand more years.”

Four years later, Prinsloo confirmed that she and Levine are expecting their third child. Just days later, however, a woman named Sumner Stroh claimed via a September 2022 TikTok that she’d had a fling with the rock star while he was married to Prinsloo.

Levine denied that the cheated on his wife in an Instagram Story statement at the time. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he explained. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He insisted, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world.” Amid the drama, two more women claimed that the “Payphone” singer had sent them flirty messages.

Scroll down to read some of Levine’s sweetest and most honest quotes about his life with Prinsloo before the alleged cheating scandal: