It’s getting harder to breathe. While Adam Levine denied cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo with Sumner Stroh, several women have continued to come forward claiming the Maroon 5 frontman had inappropriate relationships with them.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the “Moves Like Jagger” singer said in a statement in September 2022. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine’s public apology, in which he took “full responsibility” for his actions, came one day after Stroh posted a TikTok video claiming that she had an affair with the Voice alum at the age of 19. “At the time, I was young, I was naive … I was very easily manipulated,” the model said in the now-viral clip. “My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated.”

While Levine denied engaging in a physical affair, several other women described his allegedly inappropriate social media behavior. The California native’s former yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel, and comedian Maryka both used the hashtag “#ExposeAdamLevine” to share their alleged experiences — and screenshots — of the “Beautiful Goodbye” singer’s flirtatious DMs. Fitness guru Ashley Russell and model Alyson Rose also came forward with similar claims.

“He’s in the wrong, in my opinion. I do feel like he was out of line at the end of the day, but that’s his own problem that he should work on,” Rose, who Levine allegedly began messaging after he randomly viewed her Instagram Story, told In Touch in September 2022. “He crossed so many lines. He shouldn’t be DMing normal girls and asking them for pictures, multiple girls, when he has a wife and is one of the most famous people ever.”

Rose, who claimed that “it’s a known fact that he was free-falling it on Instagram,” argued that she didn’t know Levine was married when they “started talking.” The “Sugar” crooner and Prinsloo tied the knot in July 2014 and share daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. The Namibia native confirmed her third pregnancy in September 2022, just one week before Stroh came forward with her claims about Levine.

“Even in the first messages to him, I went and scrolled through his page and was like, ‘Oh s—t, you have a girlfriend. I’m really sorry,’ and then he said something else that was really terrible,” Rose revealed. “Did he call me hot and ask me for pictures? Yes, he did. Is that out of line? Yeah. Should I have been talking to him? Maybe not, but I was single. I didn’t seek him out and I didn’t meet him.”

Maryka, for her part, claimed via her Instagram Story in September 2022 that when she asked Levine if he was married, the “Girls Like You” singer replied, “it’s complicated.”

