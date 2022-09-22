A singer and his sugar. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo tied the knot in July 2014 after briefly splitting one year prior.

“Famous last words, ‘I’ll never get married,’” Levine joked during an October 2013 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno, three months after he and the Victoria’s Secret model announced their engagement. “I still don’t necessarily think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them and it’s wonderful.”

In September 2014, two months after he and Prinsloo exchanged vows in Mexico, the “Moves Like Jagger” singer gushed to Ellen DeGeneres about married life.

“I never really thought I would adore it. It’s so trippy. I’m a child. How did this happen?” he said at the time. “I use that word [wife] right now a lot. I say it for no reason. I say it a lot — ‘Wife, wife, wife,’ I love it. I even changed her number in my phone to ‘Wife.’”

The couple went on to welcome two daughters: Dusty Rose, born in 2016, and Gio Grace, born in 2018. After stepping back from his coaching gig on The Voice in May 2019, Levine enjoyed the opportunity to be “a stay-at-home dad.”

“[I’m] able to stop in this moment to [be] with my new, young family and have the greatest time ever,” he said during an October 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Maroon 5 frontman added that he was “obsessed” with his daughters. “I know that’s a good thing because they’re my children, but that’s why I don’t do much because I love hanging out. I genuinely just adore them in a way I never knew I could adore any little human,” he said.

In September 2022, Prinsloo confirmed via Instagram that she is pregnant with baby No. 3. Just days after the Namibia native shared her baby bump with the internet, Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok video claiming she’d had an affair with Levine that lasted “for about a year.”

“I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry,” the social media personality said in a subsequent TikTok.

The former Voice coach addressed the allegations via his Instagram Story, writing, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He added that he, his wife and his family would “get through it together.”

Two additional women — Alyson Rosef and Maryka — later came forward with screenshots of alleged flirty messages the Grammy Award winner had sent them.

Scroll through to revisit Levine and Prinsloo’s sweetest, sexiest moments over the years: