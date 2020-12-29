Adam Levine Says ‘No Thank You’ to Ever Returning to ‘The Voice’ as a Coach

A thing of the past. For those who are hoping to see Adam Levine return to The Voice, don’t hold your breath.

On Monday, December 28, the 41-year-old Maroon 5 frontman participated in a Q&A session with fans on his Instagram Stories. He responded to several questions about the popular competition series, including one about whether he was interested in coming back.

“Come back to ‘The Voice’?” one fan asked, while Levine replied, “No thank you?”

A second user questioned whether the Grammy winner missed his former colleague Blake Shelton, to which he jokingly replied, “Blake who?” As another individual asked which of Shelton’s albums is his “favorite,” he teasingly responded, “Who is this Blake you speak of?”

Levine joined The Voice in its debut season in 2011. After being a series mainstay for 16 seasons, the “Sugar” singer’s departure from the show was announced in May 2019.

“[The Voice] went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is [a] shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go.”

The “Girls Like You” crooner, whose team has won the series three times, also shared his gratitude for the show’s “loyal” fanbase, adding, “There’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING… What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much.”

Months after his exit, Levine explained what contributed to him choosing to part ways. “I do miss it, but also, I don’t miss how much I had to work,” the Begin Again actor said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2019.

“I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever,” he continued. “Now, I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little.”

Gwen Stefani stepped in following Levine’s exit in late 2019. In October of this year, the 51-year-old No Doubt frontwoman announced her engagement to Shelton, who has been a part of the series since season 1.