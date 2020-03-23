A hint for her followers? Behati Prinsloo sparked pregnancy rumors on Monday, March 23, after posting what fans thought was an ultrasound picture.

The Instagram upload featured a grainy, black-and-white image close up. Social media users started asking the model, 31, whether she and her husband, Adam Levine, have a third little one on the way. (Prinsloo previously gave birth to daughters Dusty, 3, and Gio, 2, in 2016 and 2018, respectively).

“Pregnant Behati?” one of her followers commented, while another asked, “Ultrasound pic?”

A source confirms to Us Weekly exclusively, though, that Prinsloo is not pregnant, noting that one of her daughters grabbed her phone and posted the picture by mistake.

In July 2018, the South African model wrote on her Instagram Story that she wants “so many” babies with the Maroon 5 frontman, 41.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel told Us exclusively five months later that she “eventually wants” to add another baby to their brood. “I definitely would want to try for a boy, but if I have all girls, I’ll be happy,” Prinsloo revealed in December 2018. “I definitely want these two to grow up a little more and experience the two of them together before I do another one, but I think there are more in the future for sure.”

When it comes to her and Levine’s parenting styles, the “Memories” singer is “stricter” than his wife.

“I thought I was going to be the strict one,” she told Us at the time. “He’s, like, very about not … creating bad habits, which I’m like, ‘I see that.’ He’s like, ‘You can’t show her TV when she has breakfast every day because she’s gonna want that all the time.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re right.’ He’s actually really strict.”

Prinsloo and the Grammy winner tied the knot in July 2014 in Mexico. “He and Behati set out to make this the most fun wedding that anybody had ever experienced and they truly did just that,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

On the couple’s third anniversary, Prinsloo gushed about her “ride or die” husband. “3 years strong,” she captioned a photo of herself and the Los Angeles native via Instagram.