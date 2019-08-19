Cuddling on the couch! Behati Prinsloo relaxed in a rare pic with her daughters on Saturday, August 17.

In the selfie, the model, 31, showed off her Mother Lover shirt to raise awareness for the country’s maternal health crisis. Her youngest daughter, Gio, 18 months, could be seen sitting on her lap, while her eldest, Dusty, 2, sat beside them in a purple tee.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel doesn’t often post pictures of her little ones, whom she and her husband, Adam Levine, welcomed in 2016 and 2018. But on August 8, the Namibian model gave a glimpse of Dusty and Gio, writing, “Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, I won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered.”

In December 2018, Prinsloo opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about how her and the Maroon 5 frontman’s parenting styles differ.

“He’s actually stricter than me, and I thought I was going to be the strict one,” she told Us of Levine, 40, at the time. “He’s, like, very about not … creating bad habits, which I’m like, ‘I see that.’ He’s like, ‘You can’t show her TV when she has breakfast every day because she’s gonna want that all the time.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re right.’ He’s actually really strict.”

Prinsloo added, “He loves one-on-one time with them, so he takes Dusty to coffee every morning. He’s a very hands-on dad. It’s awesome. I’m lucky.”

When it comes to adding another baby to their brood, she told Us that she “eventually wants” more kids. “I definitely would want to try for a boy, but if I have all girls, I’ll be happy,” the model admitted. “I definitely want these two to grow up a little more and experience the two of them together before I do another one, but I think there are more in the future for sure.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!