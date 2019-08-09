



Behati Prinsloo has her hands full! The model posted a picture of an adorably rowdy moment with her daughters.

“Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, I won’t change a single thing,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel, 31, wrote on her Thursday, August 8, Instagram post. “Being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered.”

In the social media upload, the Namibian model held Gio, 17 months, on her chest in a baby carrier, while Dusty, 2, clung to her waist.

Prinsloo and her husband, Adam Levine, tied the knot in 2014 and started growing their family two years later. She told Us Weekly exclusively in December about her and the Maroon 5 frontman’s different parenting philosophies.

“He’s actually stricter than me and I thought I was going to be the strict one,” the model told Us at the time. “He’s, like, very about not … creating bad habits, which I’m like, ‘I see that.’ He’s like, ‘You can’t show her TV when she has breakfast every day because she’s gonna want that all the time.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re right.’ He’s actually really strict.”

She added, “He loves one-on-one time with them, so he takes Dusty to coffee every morning. He’s a very hands-on dad. It’s awesome. I’m lucky.”

Levine’s wife went on to say that they’re planning on adding more babies to their brood. “I eventually want it. I definitely would want to try for a boy, but if I have all girls, I’ll be happy,” she told Us. “I definitely want these two to grow up a little more and experience the two of them together before I do another one, but I think there are more in the future for sure.”

