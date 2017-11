The three of them! Pregnant Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine sat courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Staples Center in L.A. on Wednesday, November 15.

The Victoria’s Secret Model announced in September that she and The Voice coach are expecting their second child together. The couple, who married in 2014, are already parents of daughter Dusty Rose, 13 months.

Scroll through to see photos of the pair during their date night.