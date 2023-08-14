Gwen Stefani’s 17-year-old son, Kingston, proved he inherited his mother’s singing chops during a surprise performance at his stepdad Blake Shelton’s bar.

Kingston surprised guests at Shelton’s Ole Red bar and music venue in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Friday, August 11. Stefani’s eldest channeled her stage presence and confidently addressed the crowd before he began to sing. (Stefani, 53, also shares sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.)

“You’re in a great spot,” Kingston told Ole Red patrons in a clip of his performance shared via TikTok.

Following a round of applause, Kingston wrapped up his set by sharing his appreciation for the crowd. “Love you guys. Thank you for being here, thank you,” he said before accepting a proud hug from Shelton, 47. “It means everything to me, really. I hope you guys have a great night and enjoy yourselves.”

Shelton and Stefani wed in 2021. Stefani praised his parenting skills two years before the couple tied the knot, calling him a “good dad” during a September 2019 appearance on Today. “He’s been helping me out a lot,” she noted. “I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

Shelton — who departed his longtime role as a coach on NBC’s The Voice earlier this year — previously announced that he was prioritizing his role as a stepdad over his career. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight in August 2022.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Earlier this year, Stefani and her sons showed their support for Shelton by posing for family photos at the country star’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction. Stefani honored her husband with a heartfelt speech during the May 12 ceremony, during which she called him both “part of the American dream” and also her “dream come true.”

She continued: “There is no one more authentic than this guy. He lives and he breathes country music. He is a country music jukebox and it is his DNA. He was born to do this and hasn’t done anything because he wanted to be a star. He has just always been a star.”

Shelton was thankful for his wife’s kind words, telling Extra at the time there was “nobody in the world that I want to hear say things like that about me than her.” He added: “She’s everything to me and … I hope she’s right. I hope I do represent … hard work and coming from a small town and just swinging for the fence and being super lucky being at the right place at the right time but trying something and then putting the work in to go with it.”