Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Photos With Gwen Stefani’s 3 Sons Over the Years

A doting stepdad! Blake Shelton has a sweet bond with Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s three sons.

Kingston, Zuma and Apollo see the country singer as a “father figure,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020.

“Those boys look up to Blake in a big way,” the insider said at the time. “He’s earned their respect. He’s gone from being their friend to being a serious parental influence.”

In July of the following year, the Grammy nominee wed Stefani. “Dreams do come true,” the former No Doubt member captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer gushed about the Oklahoma native’s parenting skills ahead of their nuptials. “He’s been helping me out a lot,” she said during a September 2019 Today show appearance. “I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

Shelton takes the role seriously and “can’t imagine life without” Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, he gushed to KFROG in February 2021.

“I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent,” the “God’s Country” singer said at the time. “I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.”

Shelton concluded that he really “enjoy[s]” raising the little ones and always has a “blast” with them.

He and Stefani coparent the boys with Rossdale, but their dynamic became “tricky” amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“It’s OK for now, but it’s a real big dilemma for parents and kids with split custody,” the Bush frontman, who was married to Stefani from 2002 to 2015, said to SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation in April 2020. “I know who’s around me and know who’s bringing the corona — no one — but you send your kids out and now they’re coming back to you, and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with.”

