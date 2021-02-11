Big fan! Blake Shelton “can’t imagine life without” his fiancée Gwen Stefani’s three children.

“I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent,” the country singer, 44, said of being a stepfather during KFROG’s The Ride With Kimo and Heather on Wednesday, February 10. “I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.”

The Voice coach went on to add that there is “nothing easy” about having stepkids, but he has a “blast” with Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

“I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing,” the Oklahoma native explained.

Shelton has been dating Stefani, 51, since 2015, and they got engaged in October 2020. The “God’s Country” singer was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015, while the former No Doubt frontwoman wed Gavin Rossdale in 2002. They called it quits in 2015 and currently coparent their children.

“We both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less,” the Bush frontman, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly of their coparenting relationship in May 2019. “They are doing really good. They’re really happy, and that’s it.”

Rossdale, who is also the father of daughter Daisy, 32, added at the time: “We’re doing the best we can.”

As for Shelton, the Grammy nominee acts as a “father figure” to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, a source exclusively told Us in August 2020. “Those boys look up to Blake in a big way,” the insider explained at the time. “He’s earned their respect as a father figure. He’s gone from being their friend to being a serious parental influence.”

Stefani called her then-boyfriend a “good dad” during a September 2019 Today show appearance, gushing, “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”