A doting stepdad! Blake Shelton has a special bond with Gwen Stefani’s three sons.

When the Voice coaches began dating in 2015, the No Doubt member had recently split from husband Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. As for the country singer, he called it quits with ex-wife Miranda Lambert weeks ahead of Stefani’s breakup.

The Grammy winner helped the Oklahoma native get back from “rock bottom,” he told Willie Geist during a June 2018 Sunday Today episode.

“It’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the exact same thing that I was at the same exact moment in time,” the “God’s Country” singer explained at the time. “I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now talking about this, I think in the back of our minds, we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal. … But now here we are three years later, and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us, and it constantly feels like it’s going to the next level.”

Shelton proposed to the California native in October 2020. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life,” the songwriter wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love you. I heard a YES!”

The L.A.M.B. designer, for her part, gushed in a post of her own: “Yes please!”

One month ahead of their engagement, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kingston, Zuma and Apollo looked up to their future stepdad “in a big way.”

The insider explained, “He’s earned their respect as a father figure. He’s gone from being their friend to being a serious parental influence.”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer called Shelton a “good dad” during a Today show appearance in September 2019, saying, “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

Shelton officially became their stepparent in July 2021 when he and Stefani tied the knot in Oklahoma.

“Their lives haven’t changed, but there is a permanence in knowing that they are married,” another source exclusively told Us of the newlyweds in September 2021. “Blake is thrilled to be married again. He is a simple guy that just wanted to marry Gwen. He isn’t the type to play the field or date. He knew Gwen was his soulmate and his friends know he is the happiest he has ever been.”

Keep scrolling to read the former Clash of the Choirs judge’s heartwarming quotes over the years about helping raise his wife’s little ones.