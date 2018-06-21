It’s the real deal! Blake Shelton is opening up about his difficult split from Miranda Lambert and how Gwen Stefani helped him find happiness again.

Although the A-list couple have been going strong for nearly three years, they never imagined that their romance would go the distance as they were both going through a divorce when they got together.

“I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now talking about this, I think in the back of our minds, we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal because we’re both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this,” Shelton, 42, reveals on an upcoming episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist airing on Sunday, June 24. “But now here we are, going on three years later, and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us, and it constantly feels like it’s going to the next level. That’s the way I think either one of us would probably describe it if she was sitting here.”

Shelton and Lambert tied the knot in May 2011 and divorced in July 2015. As for Stefani, the blonde beauty split from Gavin Rossdale in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage. The country crooner and the pop icon started dating in November of that year.

While speaking to Geist, the “Honey Bee” singer admits that the “Sweet Escape” songstress helped him move past a dark time in his life.

“When I was going through my divorce and just, you know, hit rock bottom just like anybody does when they go through something that devastating, it’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the same exact moment in time,” Shelton says of Stefani, who feels the same way! Back in April, the “Cool” singer told Ellen DeGeneres that the duo have marriage on the mind.

“You know what? I love weddings. The kids love him, we love him, everybody loves him,” Stefani said at the time of her and Rossdale’s sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4. “I do, I think about [marrying Blake] all the time.”

Even better, Shelton shares a wonderful relationship with Stefani’s children. “I never saw that coming. But it’s so fun,” he said on the Today show in March. “They are great kids.”

Earlier in March, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the pair are putting plans to have a baby of their own on the back burner. “Their feeling is if it happens naturally, great,” the insider said. “But they’ve decided to not focus on it for the time being.”

Added the source: “Blake is extremely attentive, loving and doting towards Gwen and the boys. He is completely at peace with the prospect of not having any biological children of his own.”

