Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s kids are continuing to grow up before our very eyes.

“Happy 15th birthday Zuma!!!” Stefani, 53, captioned a video slideshow of pics in honor of her middle child’s birthday via Instagram on Monday, August 21. “We love u more than anything 🎉🎂.”

In one of the pics shared by the “Sweet Escape” singer, Zuma looks all grown up posing next to his famous mom for a selfie. Stefani and Rossdale, 57, also share sons Kingston, 17, and Apollo, 10.

Stefani’s birthday tribute comes three months after she and her boys posed for pics with Blake Shelton at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May. The country star, 47, became the boys’ stepfather upon his and Stefani’s July 2021 marriage.

“He’s a good dad, actually,” Stefani said of her then-boyfriend during a 2019 appearance on Today. “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

Last year, Shelton opened up about how his role as a stepfather has taken priority over other aspects of his life. “I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life,” he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022.

With musicians as parents, it’s no surprise Stefani’s kids have begun to follow in her, Rossdale and stepdad Shelton’s musical footsteps. Earlier this month, Kingston showed off his singing chops while performing a set at Shelton’s Ole Red bar and music venue in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

“Love you guys. Thank you for being here, thank you,” Kingston told the crowd at the end of his August 11 set, after which Shelton gave him a proud hug. “It means everything to me, really. I hope you guys have a great night and enjoy yourselves.”

Days later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kingston “has had a passion for music for years now,” adding, “It’s not that he’s necessarily trying to follow in his parents’ footsteps, but it is something he really loved.”

The insider continued: “He was so excited to play on stage for the first time, and he knows it won’t be his last. Kingston has been playing guitar for a long time.”

In addition to Stefani, Rossdale and Shelton, the source said that Kingston’s girlfriend of three years, Lola, has “been his biggest supporter,” noting, “Both Gwen and Gavin absolutely adore her and think Kingston and Lola make an adorable couple.”