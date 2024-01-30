Reba McEntire is reuniting with the team behind her Reba TV series to produce a new sitcom pilot.

The Voice coach, 68, will serve as star and executive producer for a currently untitled project for NBC, according to Deadline.

The potential series will reportedly revolve around McEntire, who “inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.”

McEntire previously starred on Reba from 2001 to 2007. The series ran for five seasons on The WB before moving to The CW for its sixth and final season. In 2004, McEntire was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her performance.

Reba followed middle-aged Texas-based mom Reba Hart (McEntire) as she coped with her husband’s infidelity, the end of her marriage and her daughter’s teen pregnancy.

While Reba eventually ended, McEntire’s acting career did not. She starred in the short-lived ABC series Malibu Country for one season from 2012 to 2013 and has appeared in 11 films, including the 2023 Lifetime movie Reba McEntire’s The Hammer.

McEntire previously had a recurring role as hairstylist June Ballard on the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon and was recently featured on season 3 of ABC’s Big Sky.

Best known for her music, McEntire has enjoyed portraying a wide variety of characters on screen since she began acting in the ‘90s.

“A dream role would be 10 different kinds because I would like to hit all facets — the kooky neighbor down the hall or the heroine in a western,” she told The Country Daily in April 2017. “There are a lot of times when I go to movies and I say, ‘Why didn’t they cast me for that part? I could have done that!’ There’s just so many different types. I love to watch television. I love movies.”

She continued, “So acting is something that entertains me. Television and movies entertain me. I love to be entertained, but I also love to entertain people. By watching that, I want to get in there and do it myself.”

Last year, McEntire joined The Voice for her first season as a coach. She is set to return for season 25 next month with John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay as her competition.

Fans will also be able to see McEntire sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 as defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She told CBS Mornings earlier this month that she’s been singing “The Star Spangled Banner” since 1974 when she performed at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

“So I sang the national anthem there for 10 years, and how [do] you get ready for it? You just warm up for it like you’re doing a concert, sing about five or six times, get in there and do it,” she recalled.

After seeing a clip of her rodeo performance from 40 years ago, cohosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson asked how McEntire has managed to still look “so young” through the years. “Nature, my very best friend,” the singer said with a laugh.