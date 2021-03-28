‘Reba’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

She’s a survivor! Reba McEntire proved she is more than just a country superstar when she led her own TV show — appropriately called Reba.

The sitcom ran for six seasons from October 2001 to February 2007. McEntire starred as a single mother raising her three children — played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Scarlett Pomers and Mitch Holleman — alongside her ex-husband (Christopher Rich) and his new wife (Melissa Peterman).

In the years since the series concluded, the cast has remained close. Swisher revealed in June 2019 that her daughters consider McEntire family. “She’s very much Auntie Reba,” the Sweet Magnolias star exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She spoils quite a bit. She doesn’t babysit because when I see her, I want to be with her.”

Swisher noted in February 2018 that the group is so tight-knit that they vacation together. “We are all extremely close,” she told Us. “We talk all the time. Reba’s got a tight hold on her little brood because she makes sure we are all doing OK and taken care of. And Melissa Peterman is a really dear friend and a part of my family. We’re all just very close.”

The Gossip Girl alum also teased a potential Reba revival at the time. “I definitely think it’s possible and I think everybody would love to,” she said. “There is so much love there and such fond memories of our time on the show. I feel like we kind of ended before we really wanted to and I think there is a lot of goodwill in that world and I know everybody would be supportive of it.”

Not only would the cast be on board, but there have already been discussions. “I know there has definitely been a lot of talk about it,” she divulged.

As for where she thought her and Steve Howey’s characters, Cheyenne and Van, respectively, would be, she believed the high school sweethearts were going strong. “I think Van and Cheyenne would still be together and defy all odds in their own quirky way. But it takes a village and that village was really strong,” she explained. “They were the definition of a modern family. It was a very real and supportive family, a loving family, and at the end of the day, regardless of all the insanity that was circling our lives, we loved each other until the end. And I think that allows you to beat the odds.”

