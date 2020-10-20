Reba McEntire’s new romance with boyfriend Rex Linn appears to be off to a strong start — and she already has a sweet pet name for him.

The “Consider Me Gone” singer, 65, shared a photo of herself enjoying some quality time with her new beau in Montana. “Fun in MT with my Sugar Tot!!! @rexlinn13,” she captioned the Instagram pic.

Earlier this month, McEntire confirmed her relationship with the CSI: Miami alum, 63, on her “Living & Learning” podcast. While in conversation with guest Kristin Chenoweth and cohost Melissa Peterman, the Grammy winner referred to Linn as a “sweetheart of a guy” and detailed the early beginnings of the courtship.

“We’ve been talking during the pandemic. We had dinner with Rex, was it in January? And then February on, it was the COVID pandemic,” she said on October 5. “We were talking, texting [and using] FaceTime — and that’s a really good way to get to know people.”

The Reba alum continued, “It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories. Him being an actor, me being an actress. He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career. It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me too.”

McEntire’s romance with Linn comes after her two-year relationship with Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo. “We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2019 after quietly splitting that May.

McEntire was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987. She then went on to wed TV producer Narvel Blackstock in 1989, but they announced their split in 2015 after 26 years of marriage. The “Fancy” singer and Blackstock’s son is race car driver Shelby Blackstock. (Narvel’s son Brandon Blackstock, whom he shared with ex-wife Elisa Gayle Ritter, split from Kelly Clarkson in June after nearly seven years of marriage.)

Last month, the Oklahoma native opened up about how she learned to move on following her split from Narvel. “The divorce was not my choice. I did not want it at all,” she said on her podcast on September 21. “So, it was left up to me of, ‘OK, kid. How you gonna handle this?’”

McEntire said she had what she called a “come to Jesus” moment, adding: “I had to gather my wherewithal, put my feelings aside, and go forward. So, it was forging a path that I didn’t want any part of, but I had to do it.”