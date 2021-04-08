Steve Howey and wife Sarah Shahi finalized their divorce on January 29, 2021, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The Shameless star, 43, and the actress, 41, share joint legal and physical custody of their three children — son William, 10, and twins Violet and Knox, 6 — according to court documents obtained by Us. Neither party pays child support, and the exes kept all of their personal possessions, including jewelry, clothing and furniture.

Howey retained his $1.8 million home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, his Harley Davidson and 100 percent of his residuals, pension plans, retirement plans and accounts. He was ordered to pay Shahi more than $305,000 by February of this year to equalize the division of their community property.

As for the Alias alum, she kept 50 percent interest in an L.A. property and 100 percent of her residuals and her retirement accounts.

The exes owe nearly $370,000 in back taxes for 2019, and each was ordered to pay half, per the docs.

Us broke the news in June 2020 that Howey and Shahi split after 11 years of marriage. She filed for divorce in May of last year, citing irreconcilable differences and listed April 14 as their date of separation.

“After much thought and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us in June 2020. “We are so grateful for the past 10 years together and proud of our children that we’ve raised. As we enter into this new phase of our lives, our priority will remain coparenting our children with so much love, mutual respect and friendship. And though our relationship is changing, we are committed to continuing our lives as a loving family.”

Howey met Shahi when she guest-starred on an episode of his show Reba in 2004. They wed in Las Vegas in February 2009 after a nearly two-year engagement.

The L Word alum got real about their marriage in July 2019. “Steve and I, we’ve been together for 18 years. You know, there’s a special place in heaven for us because we’ve already been to hell,” she told Access Hollywood at the time. “It’s a partnership, you know? Especially when you have kids and you have to be able to rely on the other person.”

Howey, meanwhile, called Shahi his “hero” in a December 2018 interview with CBS Watch! magazine for balancing motherhood and her career. He added that their relationship worked because they tried to “keep a lot of normality in our family” outside of their lives in Hollywood.