‘Reba’ Revival Is ‘Definitely’ Possible, JoAnna Garcia Swisher Says

Cue the theme song! JoAnna Garcia Swisher is in for a Reba revival. In fact, the original cast has already discussed about new episodes.

“I definitely think it’s possible and I think everybody would love to,” the actress, 38, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “There is so much love there and such fond memories of our time on the show. I feel like we kind of ended before we really wanted to and I think there is a lot of goodwill in that world and I know everybody would be supportive of it.”

She adds: “I know there has definitely been a lot of talk about it.”

The Kevin (Probably) Saves the World star played Cheyenne on the beloved series, which ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007. Cheyenne moves into her newly divorced mom’s (Reba McEntire) home as she raises her child with her high school boyfriend Van, played by Steve Howey.

“I think Van and Cheyenne would still be together and define all odds in their own quirky way. But it takes a village and that village was really strong,” Swisher tells Us. “They were the definition of a modern family. It was a very real and supportive family, a loving family and at the end of the day regardless of all the insanity that was circling our lives we loved each other until the end. And I think that allows you to beat the odds.”

In real life, Swisher, who recently teamed with Clorox, is mom of daughters Emerson, 4, and Sailor, 19 months, with husband Nick Swisher.

TV Shows Gone Too Soon

For more, read the rest of her Q&A in our Now and Then series:

Us Weekly: Do you run into Reba or reunite with the cast often?

Joanna Garcia Swisher: All the time! We are all extremely close. I actually just saw Reba last month. We were at the CMAs together. But we talk all the time. Reba’s got a tight hold on her little brood because she makes sure we are all doing OK and taken care of. And Melissa Peterman is a really dear friend and a part of my family. We’re all just very close.

US: Do you have any memorabilia?

JGS: Yea, I have a ton. I have braces that I wore in a flashback scene. I have some clothes that I probably shouldn’t have taken because I probably wasn’t allowed to but I did. We have just so many fond memories. We vacation together. We were all so close on a personal level too so a lot of fond memories.

Fictional TV Hometowns

US: How would you describe Steve as a scene partner?

JGS: Unbeatable! The best. He’s heaven. He’s so beyond talented and I love him personally. He’s got such a beautiful family and he’s such a good human. But he’s seriously one of the more talented people that I’ve ever worked with.

US: What was one of your favorite scenes between Cheyenne and Van?

JGS: We had so many good ones. One of my favorite scenes in the whole show is when Van was going on a talk show for football and I was going to be on it with him. Barbra Jean was giving us a lesson on how to be on camera and be on a talk show. Literally I get tickled every time I just think of shooting the scene because those two are by far some of the funniest people I’ve ever worked with and know. They were just cracking me up. I could barely get through it. It’s one of my favorites. It’s a perfect depiction of our wild, insane personalities coming through.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!