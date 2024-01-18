Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVIII

Get those dip recipes ready and haul out the sports gear for Super Bowl LVIII.

This year’s event, which will take place on Sunday, February 11, will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Usher will headline the iconic Apple Music Halftime Show, with a promise that R&B music will “take the main stage.”

Usher teased starry collaborations in his January 2024 Vogue digital cover, as well as plenty of fantastic choreography, costume changes and other surprises. Ultimately, he sees it as a journey as much for him as an artist as for his fans. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” Usher told the outlet. “I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point.”

Last year’s game saw the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, pitting brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce against each other. Their sibling rivalry marked the first in NFL history two brothers played in the Super Bowl. Ultimately, the Chiefs took home the win 38 to 35.

2023’s halftime performer, Rihanna, rocked the stage with performances of her classics like “Work” and “Diamonds.” She donned a form-fitting red jumpsuit that put her growing pregnancy belly on display for the 13-minute show, revealing that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting baby No. 2.

Rihanna later revealed that the pregnancy announcement wasn’t supposed to go down that way. “Here’s the thing. I did what I had to do, right? My jumper couldn’t zip up,” Rihanna told Access Hollywood in December 2023. “No one knew I was pregnant. I just told my stylist, ‘Make sure it’s stretchy.’ So the undergarment was stretchy and this [jacket] was baggy, but you know, the zip. It just stopped right there! So it had to be what it had to be.”

The pair have since welcomed son Riot Rose in August 2023.

2024’s Super Bowl promises an exciting game, fabulous performances and more. Scroll down to learn more about Super Bowl LVIII.

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

The big game will air on Sunday, February 11. Since there was an additional NFL game added to this season’s schedule, the annual event was pushed from its usual slot of the first Sunday in February.

When Does Super Bowl LVIII Start?

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Which Teams are Playing in Super Bowl LVIII?

Right now the two teams that will face off are unknown. The winners of the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28, will be the two teams to play for this year’s trophy.

Where is Super Bowl LVIII Being Played?

For the first time in NFL history, the Super Bowl will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Where Can You Watch Super Bowl LVIII?

CBS will be the broadcaster of this year’s game. It will also be live-streaming on Paramount+.

Who is the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Act?

Usher, who has released eight albums, with a ninth titled Coming Home releasing on February 9, will be this year’s halftime act. With classic songs like “You Make Me Wanna,” “U Don’t Have to Call” and a ton of collaborations with artists like Lil Wayne and Alicia Keys, Usher’s performance promises to be a star-studded event.

Who Will Sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII?

The queen of country music and Country Music Hall of Famer Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem.

Are There More Super Bowl LVIII Performers?

For the Super Bowl pregame, Post Malone will be doing a rendition of “America the Beautiful.” Singer and actress Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), CODA’s Daniel Durant will sign for the national anthem. Actress and model Anjel Piñero will do so for Post Malone’s performance. And Shaheem Sanchez, an actor and choreographer, will sign for Day’s song.

Where Can You Watch the Puppy Bowl Before Super Bowl LVIII?

A yearly staple, the Puppy Bowl XX will begin at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch all the cute dogs of this year’s game on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, TruTV or stream on Max.

This year’s Puppy Bowl is the largest yet, with 131 puppies from 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories.