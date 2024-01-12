Peace out, A-town, and hello, Super Bowl LVIII, because Usher is on the way.

Apple Music dropped the first trailer for the 45-year-old singer’s halftime show on Friday, January 12, set to Usher’s chart-topping “Yeah!”

The clip began with a gospel choir chanting, “Peace out, A-town,” before launching into the song’s lyrics. The camera then cut to various fans’ home movies where they separately proclaimed that “Yeah!” was their favorite song of Usher’s before singing a few bars. Throwback footage of Usher on stage was also included in the clip.

“One performance. 30 years in the making,” a title card read at the end of the one-minute video.

Usher confirmed in September 2023 that he had been tapped to headline the halftime performance.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” he said in a statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Super Bowl LVIII is on Sunday, February 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As the NFL playoffs begin this weekend, Usher is already making big plans for his performance.

“I’m very fortunate to have gotten that call from Jay-Z that it was time, and of course, I was ready, and I am ready for it,” Usher said on the“I Know That’s Right” podcast in November 2023. “I can tell you that you should expect a celebration, a celebration of life for those people who are not able to be here with me for this performance. I’m going to be celebrating for them.”

He continued: “We’ll be celebrating for the 30 years of a career that I stand on. I’ll be celebrating because music has been this connective tissue between me and people because for every experience that I’ve had, I put it into music and maybe that gave us something to cry to, that gave us something to be vulnerable and transparent to.”

Several months earlier, Usher predicted his Super Bowl prep during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“If I ever do a performance on the Super Bowl, [I’ll go through] the agony of having to go through my entire catalog and find the perfect songs that [people can] sing along,” he quipped to Us in February 2023. “[Because you have to give people a little bit of the fantasy and excitement. So, hey, there’s more than enough time for it to happen and if it does, then I’ll definitely work with it.”

Usher further gushed that performing on the Super Bowl halftime show is a “bucket list moment” that many artists dream about.