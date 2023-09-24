Usher said, “Yeah!” to performing at the Super Bowl.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher, 44, said in a Sunday, September 24, statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While it is not known which two teams will face off on the field, Usher was tapped to steal the show during halftime.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation is one of the Super Bowl’s sponsors, said in his own statement on Sunday. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Related: Super Bowl Halftime Performers Through the Years Check out all of the brilliant past Super Bowl Halftime Show performers in previous years ahead of Coldplay's performance with Beyonce come Sunday, Feb. 7

Usher also confirmed the news via his Instagram, tapping Kim Kardashian to help share the news.

“I have the answers to the rumors,” Kardashian, 42, said during a phone call with the singer. “It’s not about me, it’s about you. You’re doing the Super Bowl.”

He replied: “Who playing with me, man?”

The Kardashians star further pressed that Usher will play “the Apple Music Halftime Show in Vegas.” She quipped: “I know everything. I’ve seen you in Vegas twice, but this one’s gotta be different.”

Related: Celebrities With Las Vegas Residencies Celebs are rocking Sin City! There’s no denying that Las Vegas is jam-packed with things to do, but with some of music’s most talented artists signed to residencies, there is all the more reason to plan a trip. Whether you enjoy a show full of song and dance or are more about the rock scene, […]

Usher is currently headlining a residency in Sin City at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, which he balances with raising his four children.

“The biggest challenge, period, is balance — trying to make enough time for it all and still have enough for yourself,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “Because you don’t have personal balance and you can’t balance it out for them. I really want to be at every recital, [I] wanna be at every basketball game. I want to be at every step.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

He added at the time: “And God willing, I’m able to instill very incredible valuable things, lessons that’ll help assist them when I’m not around, believe it or not, that’s when it actually applies. And it matters more than anything.”

Usher further gushed that his kids’ have started to get interested in his music catalog, which inspired the “My Way” residency setlist. “I try to make something special happen every night,” he told Us.