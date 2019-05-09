For most of her life, Deiondra Sanders has been living in her father’s shadow. Now, she’s stepping into the spotlight sunlight! While Deion Sanders, a.k.a. Neon Deion, spent 14 years playing for the NFL, his daughter Deiondra is giving reality TV a try; the 29-year-old is part of Fox’s Paradise Hotel reboot.

“I’m not planning on telling people who my dad is, but if it comes up, I’m not gonna lie,” the hairline company owner told Us Weekly exclusively while on set in Mexico. “I’m a truthful person. If it does come up, I’m gonna be honest. If I do get that vibe with someone, where I do feel open enough with them, close enough to where I can share it with them, then I will.”

That said, she does have her guard up, especially once a man finds out about her famous family.

“It does worry me that men are interested in me because of who my dad is, so I feel like a lot of times that’s why I don’t tell them off bat,” she said. “There is a lot of pressure bringing a boyfriend home to my dad. It’s like, ‘Are you meting my dad or are you meeting your idol?’”

She describes herself as a “hopeless romantic,” but knows that at the end of the day, she’s there to win the money, too. For more from Deiondra and the advice her dad gave her, watch our exclusive interview above!

Paradise Hotel premieres on Fox Thursday, May 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

