“Hook up or check out!” That’s the catchphrase for Fox’s reboot of Paradise Hotel, in which 11 gorgeous singles will enter a Mexico resort and hope to find true love – or fake it until they win $250,000.

Us Weekly joined host Kristin Cavallari on a tour of the resort. From the bar the bedroom, the Laguna Beach alum, 32, showed Us where all the action will go down. While extremely glamorous, the resort also includes 119 cameras strategically planted around the house; that way, fans won’t miss a minute of the drama.

“The whole point is to be the final couple. The first episode is 11 singles; there is always gonna be an odd number of girls versus guys, because well, you’re trying to pair up and be in a couple. If you’re a single, you end up going home,” the Very Cavallari star told Us on set.

The last couple standing will win $250,000, but they have an important choice to make. “The most exciting part of the entire show, I think, is those final moments of being able to essentially screw your partner out of the $250,000,” Cavallari added. “That’s where it really becomes: Are you in it for the love? Do you really love each other? Do you trust each other?”

Watch the tour of the resort above! Paradise Hotel premieres on Fox Thursday, May 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

