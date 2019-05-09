Kristin Cavallari knows a thing or two about being a reality TV villain. She was painted as one from the start on Laguna Beach, and although she didn’t know it at the time, she leaned into it — and it all worked out.

Fifteen years later, the Uncommon James founder, 32, is now hosting Fox’s Paradise Hotel reboot and letting women know not to worry if they’re also giving that title.

“Being a villain is not a bad thing, let me tell you! You can come out on top,” the actress told Us Weekly exclusively on the set of Paradise Hotel. “You want to be memorable, so hey, if that means going the villain route, then hey, go the villain route!”

During a recent episode of Very Cavallari, the Hills alum opened up to her dad about her Laguna days, admitting she “was so upset” about her portrayal in the beginning of the MTV series.

“No one ever told me, like, ‘Hey! By the way, you’re the villain — so just want to prepare yourself,'” she said. “I was so young. I mean, I was 17, 18. So, to all of a sudden have people saying what a bitch I was, that was really hard actually.”

Now, Cavallari couldn’t be at a better place. In Us’ exclusive video above, she also reveals what her personal paradise is — and that she’s pretty much living it now with husband Jay Cutler and her three kids.

Paradise Hotel premieres on Fox Thursday, May 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!