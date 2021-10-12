Expanding their family! Jenn Goicoechea gave birth to her and Usher Raymond’s second child together on September 29.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” the “My Boo” singer, 42, captioned a Tuesday, October 12, Instagram post. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. Gang.”

The record executive, 37, debuted her baby bump at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May. “‘Another One’ in my DJ Khaled voice,” the expectant star captioned backstage photos with Raymond.

That same month, the Texas native wished his partner a happy Mother’s Day. (The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign, in September 2020.) “Happy 1st Mother’s Day Queen,” the Grammy winner captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time, which included a nude bump pic.

In turn, Goicoechea wrote a touching tribute for Father’s Day the following month. “Happy Father’s Day Lover,” she gushed via Instagram while sharing photos of Raymond with Sovereign, as well as his two sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster — Usher V, 13, and Naviyd, 12. “You shine in the dark Baby. One of a kind.”

The actor’s eldest wo children have been “coping well” since their little sister’s birth, he told Ellen DeGeneres in November 2020.

“They’re excited about being big brothers,” the former Voice coach explained at the time. “They’re a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes. And as they get older, I’m less cool of a dad, so now I’m starting this whole cycle over again and I’m kind of the apple of [Sovereign’s] eye right now.”

The following year, Raymond explained the inspiration behind his baby girl’s unique name.

“So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name,” the songwriter told Extra in May 2021. “She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she’s] my little ‘reign-bo.’”

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that he and Goicoechea were starting a family. The pregnancy announcement came more than a decade after Raymond and Foster, 50, called it quits.

The stylist called her ex-husband her “best mistake” and “family forever” in an Instagram post of this 41st birthday in October 2019, writing, “Happy Birthday Ush @usher. Please enjoy this trip around the sun! Many don’t realize that it’s always love even when it looks like hate and that you will forever remain in my soul circle. Anyway, as long as you get it.”