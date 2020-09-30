Round three! Usher Raymond revealed on Wednesday, September 30, that his third child arrived, his first with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the Grammy winner, 41, captioned an Instagram photo of the infant’s hand. “’Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

Us Weekly broke the news in August that the record executive was pregnant. “They are thrilled and very excited,” a source very close to the couple told Us at the time.

That same day, the pair were spotted in Los Angeles outside of a production studio with the Full Sail University grad’s baby bump on display in a black top.

Raymond and Goicoechea were first linked in October 2019 when they were spotted backstage at the Hollywood Bowl.

The “U Got It Bad” singer was previously married to Tameka Foster and Grace Miguel before splitting in 2009 and 2018, respectively. Raymond and Foster, 49, share sons Usher V, 12, and Naviyd, 11.

When the Texas native first became a father in 2007, he told Essence he felt he needed to “represent” what Usher would become.

“He’s gonna admire me, he’s gonna look up to me,” the former Voice coach explained to the magazine at the time. “He’s gonna say, ‘I wanna be’ – or he should say – ‘I wanna be like my father. I wanna be a man of valor. I wanna possess what my father has as a man.’”

Two years later, Raymond opened up to OK! about the balance he finds “within the noise of” his sons.

“When I hear them, my mind is not focused on all of the things that are holding me down,” he told the outlet in 2009. “When I’m with my boys, it’s all about them and I just put it all together somehow. They bring me my balance. We spend most of our time in Atlanta in the car traveling wherever we’re going to go. That’s when our fun moments are, either at home or in the car.”

While celebrating Usher’s 11th birthday in 2018, the American Music Award winner advised his eldest to understand that he “can’t make everybody happy,” explaining, “You remind me so much of myself, within that phase of my life. Where I wanted everybody to be happy. What you can do is be happy yourself. No matter what it may look like, you can always make it better with your intentions.”