Managing it all. From his busy concert schedule to being a father of four, Usher knows all too well how difficult it can be to find time for everything going on in his life.

“The biggest challenge, period, is balance — trying to make enough time for it all and still have enough for yourself,” the “Burn” artist, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the newest dates added to his “My Way” Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. “Because you don’t have personal balance and you can’t balance it out for them.”

Usher is the father of two teenage sons, Usher V, 15, and Naviyd, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster and two toddlers, daughter Sovereign, 2, and son Sire Castrello, 16 months, with current partner Jenn Goicoechea.

“I really want to be at every recital, [I] wanna be at every basketball game. I want to be at every step,” he explained. “And God willing, I’m able to instill very incredible valuable things, lessons that’ll help assist them when I’m not around, believe it or not, that’s when it actually applies. And it matters more than anything.”

The “OMG” performer told Us that he enjoys all the time he spends with his children and finds those moments to be “so valuable.” Usher revealed that his teens aren’t afraid to critique him and his music.

“I love that my son is engaged and cares enough to give me his pointers based off of his rich, vast understanding of this world,” he said to Us. “And I take it. It’s raw and it’s honest and he loves me. I love him.”

Usher admitted that he enjoys hearing his son’s suggestions and that he has been right “most of the time.” While his kids do offer their input on how to improve the “Yeah!” musician’s various performances, they also take some inspiration from their dad by putting some of his songs on their own playlists.

“I’ve been a part of [a] playlist that my kids put together, so I’m like, oh, that’s authentic,” he gushed. “That means you literally thought about me before you heard the song. It wasn’t just Playlisted … You selected it. OK, so you liked that song.”

With his Las Vegas residency, Usher teased that he tries “to make something special happen every night” so the audience gets a unique experience at every performance.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi