Start ‘em young! Usher Raymond IV enlisted the help of his children to give him an at-home haircut while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usher, 12, and Naviyd, 11, worked together to expertly buzz dad’s hair in the bathroom of their Atlanta home. The “Yeah!” singer recorded the process and posted the clips to his Instagram Story on Saturday, April 25.

“First class haircut right here,” said Usher while his children tended to his hair.

For the quarantine cut, the 41-year-old donned a polka-dot salon robe while his boys diligently worked on perfecting the singer’s locks with a hair clipper.

Usher shared a before-and-after of his new ‘do with his 8.7 million Instagram followers. In the “before” photo, his hair is overgrown, but in the “after pic,” his locks look fresh and sleek — like he just paid a visit to the barber.

That’s not to say that the hitmaker didn’t give his sons any tips during the trim. He’s filmed giving them some pointers to make sure things didn’t take a turn for the worse.

The performer shares his children with ex-wife Tameka Foster. They welcomed their first son in 2007 and their second in 2008.

Usher and Foster filed for divorce two years later in 2009, before starting to date Grace Miguel. They married in 2015 and legally split in 2018.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, Usher’s been keeping busy. He just released a new single with Lil John and Ludacris called “Sex Beat,” which the performer’s been promoting on social media.

On a more relatable note, he’s also been snacking hard while in isolation. During an interview with SiriusXM’s The Heat on April 10, he said, “[I’m eating] everything in the refrigerator. I open my refrigerator up and was like, ‘What the hell do you want now?’ It’s crazy.”

The weirdest thing he’s eaten while at home? Canned smoked oysters. “Why the hell am I in Atlanta eating crackers and smoked oysters?” he asked himself on air. The world may never know.

