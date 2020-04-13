To each his own? Usher revealed the most bizarre thing he’s eaten while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it seems even he is surprised by the unusual snack he’s been chowing down on lately.

The “Love in This Club” rapper, 41, called in to SiriusXM’s The Heat on Friday, April 10 and told host Dion Deezy all about his quarantine eating habits. “[I’m eating] everything in the refrigerator,” he said with a laugh. “I open my refrigerator up and was like, ‘What the hell do you want now?’ It’s crazy.”

The Texas native added that he is “trying to stay healthy” and is thankful that there are nutritious restaurants to order in from, but he isn’t always successful. “Right now it’s like, you just want to feel good, You want to eat cereal, you want to eat all the stuff [that makes you feel good.]”

While the Grammy winner’s quarantine cravings may know no bounds, there’s one meal that even he’s a tad ashamed of. “Why the hell am I in Atlanta eating crackers and smoked oysters?” he wondered to himself regarding the “bizarre” food choice. “What the hell?”

The “My Boo” singer added: “I’m like, canned smoked oysters? Why? It’s just to do it.”

Eating isn’t the only thing Usher is struggling with while cooped up inside. He’s also having to adjust to being less active throughout the day.

“You ain’t spent all day working so you not built up this, ‘I’m ready to go home and just go to sleep.’ You’re just sitting around all day — even if you choose to do some push-ups or sit-ups or run or jumping jacks or whatever you’re doing in your home — that’s still not enough.”

However, The Voice alum pointed out that there is an introspective silver lining to all of this. “Our minds are so preoccupied throughout the day and doing all the other things, now we get a chance to really, really deal with ourselves,” he said.

