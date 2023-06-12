Biggest critics. Celebrity parents such as Kristin Cavallari and Sarah Michelle Gellar rose to stardom on television — and have since shared what their kids thought about the projects.

Cavallari, who made a name for herself after appearing in MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills, opened up about how her three children discovered the shows.

“Jay [Cutler] put it on thinking it was really funny … when they re-ran it a few summers ago,” the Uncommon James creator, who shares kids Camden, Jaxon and Saylor with her now-ex-husband, exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020. “Just a couple of minutes. I, of course, was cringing the whole time. When they’re older, I’m sure at some point they’ll stumble upon it, but I won’t be sitting them down saying, ‘Hey, guys. Wanna watch Mommy in high school?’ ‘No.’”

The Colorado native later noted that her career has not “really registered” to her family, telling Us in December 2021, “They [don’t get] that they can sit down and watch a TV show with me on it. They used to watch when I would do all the hosting for awards shows. That was fun for them. I gave them a little shout-out one time. They loved that, but I think they don’t care.”

Gellar, for her part, collaborated with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. on movies including I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scooby-Doo. The couple, who tied the knot in 2002, later welcomed kids Charlotte and Rocky.

The Wolf Pack star broke down why she chose to slow down her household’s viewing of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the show that shot her to stardom.

“I have to sort of cherry-pick which ones [we watch] because they’re still so young,” Gellar shared with Us in July 2021 about the supernatural series, before confirming that they made it to season 5. “We’re working our way slowly through it. And then they’ve gotten distracted by other shows.”

The New York native, however, has continued to praise the message that Buffy left behind after it wrapped up in 2003.

“I realized the other day that one of the things that I love so much about Buffy was how it was utilizing the idea of the horrors of high school and the vampires were the metaphorical version of those horrors,” the Golden Globe nominee shared in September 2022. “And you could only take it so far in those days because it was network television.”

Scroll down for other stars who shared their projects with their kids: