Exclusive

Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Delaying Her Kids’ ‘Buffy: The Vampire Slayer’ Rewatch

By

Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn’t plan to finish watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s two children anytime soon.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Parenting Quotes Raising 2 Kids

Read article

“[That’ll happen] when they’re 30,” the actress, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 7, while promoting her [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright wine partnership.

Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Delaying Her Kids’ Buffy The Vampire Slayer Rewatch
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoying Yellowtail wine. Michael Simon

The New York native’s daughter, Charlotte, 11, and son, Rocky, 8, slowed down their viewing after season 5, she explained. “I have to sort of cherry-pick which ones [we watch] because they’re still so young,” the actress said about the racier seasons of the show. “We’re working our way slowly through it. And then they’ve gotten distracted by other shows.”

Celebrity Couples Who Prove That Love Isn’t Dead

Read article

The little ones are into Secrets of Silver Springs on Disney Channel at the moment, the Cruel Intentions star told Us. Charlotte and Rocky also recently watched Masters of the Universe: Revelation with their mom, in which she plays Teela.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocky and Charlotte Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Sarah Michelle Gellar with Rocky and Charlotte. Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

“They never want to watch anything that I do,” Gellar said. “They’re never interested. I got the first five episodes and I had to watch it because we were doing a panel the next day. I hadn’t seen it, so we all sat down to watch the first episode. And then I said, ‘OK guys, time to shower,’ and they all came back down [to watch the rest].”

The preteens wanted so badly to “see what happen[ed]” next, but it was bedtime. So Charlotte and Rocky got up early the next morning to get ready for school and finish the show. “They were, like, adamant that they wanted to see the rest,” Gellar said. “That never happens.”

As for her husband’s movies, they are fans of She’s All That, which came out in 1999.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Sarah Michelle Gellar in ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer.’ 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

In December 2020, the family of four was “hardcore bingeing” Buffy, and Rocky was not fazed by his mom’s kissing scenes.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Romance

Read article

“My daughter, once she gets into something, she’s all in. My son’s too young so he doesn’t really care,” Prinze Jr., 45, exclusively told Us at the time. “He doesn’t even know it’s Sarah sometimes when he’s watching because she’ll have brown hair in something and blonde in another.”

He and Gellar are “definitely big” wine drinkers and love winding down from a day of parenting with a glass of [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright, the actress told Us on Wednesday. “It’s light enough to have on a weekday where you have no guilt, no sacrifice,” she said. “It has all of these like really crisp flavors that you look for on a hot summer day when you just want to enjoy that glass.”

With reporting by Joe Drake

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week. Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!