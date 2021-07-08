Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn’t plan to finish watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s two children anytime soon.

“[That’ll happen] when they’re 30,” the actress, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 7, while promoting her [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright wine partnership.

The New York native’s daughter, Charlotte, 11, and son, Rocky, 8, slowed down their viewing after season 5, she explained. “I have to sort of cherry-pick which ones [we watch] because they’re still so young,” the actress said about the racier seasons of the show. “We’re working our way slowly through it. And then they’ve gotten distracted by other shows.”

The little ones are into Secrets of Silver Springs on Disney Channel at the moment, the Cruel Intentions star told Us. Charlotte and Rocky also recently watched Masters of the Universe: Revelation with their mom, in which she plays Teela.

“They never want to watch anything that I do,” Gellar said. “They’re never interested. I got the first five episodes and I had to watch it because we were doing a panel the next day. I hadn’t seen it, so we all sat down to watch the first episode. And then I said, ‘OK guys, time to shower,’ and they all came back down [to watch the rest].”

The preteens wanted so badly to “see what happen[ed]” next, but it was bedtime. So Charlotte and Rocky got up early the next morning to get ready for school and finish the show. “They were, like, adamant that they wanted to see the rest,” Gellar said. “That never happens.”

As for her husband’s movies, they are fans of She’s All That, which came out in 1999.

In December 2020, the family of four was “hardcore bingeing” Buffy, and Rocky was not fazed by his mom’s kissing scenes.

“My daughter, once she gets into something, she’s all in. My son’s too young so he doesn’t really care,” Prinze Jr., 45, exclusively told Us at the time. “He doesn’t even know it’s Sarah sometimes when he’s watching because she’ll have brown hair in something and blonde in another.”

He and Gellar are “definitely big” wine drinkers and love winding down from a day of parenting with a glass of [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright, the actress told Us on Wednesday. “It’s light enough to have on a weekday where you have no guilt, no sacrifice,” she said. “It has all of these like really crisp flavors that you look for on a hot summer day when you just want to enjoy that glass.”

With reporting by Joe Drake