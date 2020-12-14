Yawn! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s 8-year-old son, Rocky, is not fazed by his mom’s kissing scenes in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“My son’s too young so he doesn’t really care,” the actor, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 10, while promoting his Kelley Blue Book partnership. “He doesn’t even know it’s Sarah sometimes when he’s watching because she’ll have brown hair in something and blonde in another.”

As for the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, Charlotte, the aspiring actress is “excited” about all of her parents’ scenes, PDA included.

“She loves acting and musical theater,” the Los Angeles native told Us. “I’m doing the new Punky Brewster show and the first thing she asked me in the morning, she goes, ‘Are you guys kissing in today’s scene?’ She knows it’s all me.”

His and Gellar’s two children “have been hardcore bingeing” Buffy lately. “My daughter, once she gets into something, she’s all in,” the She’s All That star explained.

The little ones have also seen their parents in Scooby-Doo, and they’ve gotten into ‘80s movies lately.

In October, Gellar, 43, exclusively told Us that Cruel Intentions is off limits to Charlotte and Rocky. “Probably not a wise idea to show young children,” the New York native said at the time.

The All My Children alum went on to say, “I think that they would like Buffy creatively whether it was me or not. I think I’m just, like, an added bonus, but I think they would have loved the show regardless. … I think my family is proud of it and they’re excited and it’s such a fun binge-watch. … An episode will start and they’ll ask me a question, what happens, and I’ll be quickly Googling the episode to try to figure it out.”

While hanging at home as a family, Prinze Jr. has been playing video games “every single day” and tried out Animal Crossing before Charlotte and Rocky did.

The Golden Globe winner gushed to Us on Thursday about Kelley Blue Book’s island in the Nintendo Switch game, explaining, “You can fish there. You can take photos there. If you find trash and pick it up, they’ll donate money to American rivers, which helps preserve our rivers all across the country.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi