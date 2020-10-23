Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Which of Her Movies Is Off Limits for 2 Kids

Drawing the line! Sarah Michelle Gellar’s two kids may love Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but she doesn’t let them watch all of her projects.

“I think Cruel Intentions is probably not a wise idea to show young children,” the actress, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly of the 1999 movie on Tuesday, October 20, while promoting Apothic Wines‘ interactive Halloween experience.

The New York native added that her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s daughter, Charlotte, 11, and son, Rocky, 8, don’t find their acting to be “that interesting” in general.

“I think that they would like Buffy creatively whether it was me or not,” the former soap star explained to Us. “I think I’m just, like, an added bonus, but I think they would have loved the show regardless. … I think my family is proud of it and they’re excited and it’s such a fun binge-watch.”

The Stirring Up Fun With Food author starred in the WB show from 1997 to 2003 and has the “worst” memory when it comes to plot points. “An episode will start and they’ll ask me a question, what happens, and I’ll be quickly Googling the episode to try to figure it out,” Gellar told Us, adding that she’s called her former costars Emma [Caulfield] and Michelle [Trachtenberg] with questions.

When asked whether so many screenings have inspired the little ones to act, the All My Children alum replied, “Not if I can help it.”

In February, Prinze. Jr, 44, exclusively told Us that he isn’t ruling out Charlotte and Rocky following in their footsteps once they turn 18.

“They can do whatever they want [then],” the Los Angeles native explained at the time. “I’m not trying to make money off my kids. Sarah and I, our bills are paid. Our kids don’t need to act. If they want to act, there’s local theaters that they can perform in. There are school theaters that they can do. It’s easy for kids to scratch that itch if they’re wanting to be famous. That’s something that I think you need to shut down early as a parent. Not shut down, but just explain to them fame isn’t a job.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe